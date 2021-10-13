Perfect peach and blue wedding with DIY flowers in North Carolina
Like many couples, Audrey and Pierce were forced to postpone their wedding festivities due to Covid and were finally able to celebrate with their loved ones on their first anniversary. Audrey took the lead on designing the wedding and became a florist for the occasion, creating beautiful floral designs with the help of her aunts. With a soft dreamy color palette of pink, peach and pale blue, it was the perfect summer wedding at Hawkesdene in North Carolina, captured by Fine Art Curation member McSween Photography.weddingsparrow.com
Comments / 0