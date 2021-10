The University of Utah Football team (3-2, 2-0) will look to keep the momentum going in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16 when it takes on the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 3-0). The Utes and the Sun Devils, who are the only two undefeated teams left in conference play, will battle it out at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN for Utah's annual Ute Proud game.