Live vMotion to 'single' host in cluster extremely slow

I've created and also migrated some fairly large property groups that are mapped to input groups but the ordering is way out of line with what I want to present. I can't seem to find any way to reorder them. Is this possible? Also in the custom form for the service broker it looks like you can only drop in the property group not manipulate individual fields? That is also a big mess for me and probably means severing those larger groups into smaller groups of some sort or eliminating the input type groups in most cases and just using individual cloud template inputs. Am I missing something or is this just a limitation of the current version I am using 8.4.2?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO