Live vMotion to 'single' host in cluster extremely slow

By Travis_83
vmware.com
 5 days ago

VCentre 7 / vSphere 7 Enterprise Plus / ESX Hosts - VMware ESXi, 6.7.0, 17700523. We have a cluster of 4 hosts in total. I can vMotion between 3 of the hosts without issue, but when I try to vMotion a single Live VM to 1 of the hosts (.41) in this cluster it gets to 20% and then slows down drastically, taking ages to complete (only moving between hosts not storage!). Weirdly I can vMotion a VM 'off' this particular host to another without issue, its only when this host is 'receiving' a single VM. If I power off VM and move it, then its fine - only when moving the VM powered ON is it an issue.

