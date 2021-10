On Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at approximately 9:06 A.M., Prescott Police Officers responded to a three vehicle rear-end collision on State Route 69 just east of Lowes. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that westbound traffic on State Route 69 slowed as a deer attempted to cross the roadway. As traffic slowed, a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a 49 year old Prescott man, failed to slow and struck the rear of a 2013 Acura sedan being operated by a 21 year old Prescott Valley female. The force of the impact caused the Acura to spin into the median as Honda continued west and struck the rear of a Toyota 4runner before coming to rest.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO