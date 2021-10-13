CrimeStoppers: $1K reward offered for information related to Morris County cemetery vandalism
DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County CrimeStoppers is offering a $1K reward for information into vandalism at the Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover, authorities said. On Monday, October 11, at around 12:15 p.m., Dover police responded to the Orchard Street Cemetery, located at the intersection of Orchard Street and Chestnut Street, for a report of criminal mischief in the cemetery.wrnjradio.com
