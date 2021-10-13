CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: The topsy-turvy job market

The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

You don’t need to check results of the latest business survey to know many retailers and restaurants in the region are understaffed, but not by choice. The “help wanted” signs went up throughout the Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley as the pandemic restrictions loosened and hiring starting picking up. But, rather than streaming back to the same jobs they held before, many people are changing fields or seeking jobs that pay more than before.

