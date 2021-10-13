EDITORIAL: The topsy-turvy job market

CINCINNATI — Terana Boyd is grateful to have a flexible job and reliable daycare, but she understands those who have opted out of the region’s red-hot job market. “It can be overwhelming,” said Boyd, customer service coordinator for Cincinnati Works. “What’s most important is having a job to be able to provide for your family, but also having a safe place for your child to be at while you’re working. You get help. You get assistance. But as soon as you make a dollar or two over, then it gets taken away. And now you’re struggling to pay, back at square one.”

