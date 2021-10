Stocks appear to be pausing as rates start to rise. Before the U.S. markets opened, short-term U.S. Treasury yields were rising. The five-year yields rose to their highest levels in 20 months per Reuters. The rise appears to be driven by hedge funds increasing their bearish positions on two- and five-year Treasuries while increasing their bullish positions on the 10-year Treasuries.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO