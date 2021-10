Comedian Kathleen Madigan has added a second performance of her “Do You Have Any Ranch?” tour at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall at 10 p.m. Nov. 20. Madigan's 32-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down. She has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows. She's squeezed in more than 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She also recently joined Jerry Seinfeld on his Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, "Madigan's Pubcast," on all streaming outlets.

