The Shires at Tenby De Valence Pavilion

Prince George gets "annoyed and confused" at how the roads near his school in London are full of litter, Prince William has revealed. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge said: "So George, at school recently, has been doing litter picking. I didn't realise, but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused.

