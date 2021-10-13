CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Gouldman at Colwyn Bay Theatr Colwyn

 6 days ago

Graham Gouldman is an English soft-rock and pop singer-songwriter and musician hailing from Broughton, Salford. Born in 1946, he is famed for his time as bassist and vocalist of iconic rockers 10cc, though he also boasts a successful solo career too. Graham Gouldman will be performing 1 event in Colwyn...

Graham Gouldman at Brighton St Georges Church

Graham Gouldman is an English soft-rock and pop singer-songwriter and musician hailing from Broughton, Salford. Born in 1946, he is famed for his time as bassist and vocalist of iconic rockers 10cc, though he also boasts a successful solo career too. Graham Gouldman will be performing 1 event in Brighton...
The Shires at Bromley Churchill Theatre

The Shires are an English country-pop band from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire consisting of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes. The Shires will be performing 1 event in Bromley on Tuesday 5th October 2021 at the Churchill Theatre.
Burna Boy Confirms Dublin 3Arena Show For December

Burna Boy has confirmed a show in Ireland. The Nigerian Afro-fusion star will play Dublin's 3Arena on December 4 as part of his global Space Drift Arena Tour. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on October 20. The announcement follows his summer gig at London's O2 Arena and appearances...
Person
Graham Gouldman
A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
#Colwyn Bay#English
Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
Tom Morello says a famous metal guitarist was once disappointed to learn he was Black

Has recalled the time a famous metal guitarist who wanted to meet him was disappointed upon learning that the Rage Against The Machine guitarist was Black. Speaking to The Independent, Morello, who released his latest album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ today (October 15), said he often encounters people who don’t realise he’s not white, including fans of his music.
