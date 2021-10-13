CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Carr at Norwich Theatre Royal

 6 days ago

Alan Carr is an English comedian and television presenter hailing from Weymouth, Dorset. Born in 1976, he moved to Manchester in his 20s in hopes of finding a better life, and soon after made his debut as a comedian. Alan Carr will be performing 1 event in Norwich on Thursday...

Hello Magazine

Alan Carr's zany home with husband Paul Drayton - inside

Stand Up To Cancer host Alan Carr switched London for Kent, and his gorgeous home with his husband Paul Drayton is seriously stunning. Chatty Man star Alan rarely shows off his house, but every now and again, his fans get a look inside his creatively styled home – and we are obsessed with the retro décor…
Omid Djalili at Brighton Theatre Royal

Omid Djalili is a stand-up comedian, actor, television producer, voice actor and writer from London. His comedy skits cover topics about religion, race, culture, stereotypes and human interactions. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Omid Djalili events here. Staying the night? Find...
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Alan Carr
Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
countryliving.com

Prince William reveals what Prince George gets annoyed with at school – and we can relate

Prince George gets "annoyed and confused" at how the roads near his school in London are full of litter, Prince William has revealed. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge said: "So George, at school recently, has been doing litter picking. I didn't realise, but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused.
Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre will reopen their doors with an exciting new promenade adventure RED. TIMES VARY, SEE BOOKING WEBSITE FOR INFO. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Directed by Hannah Quigley (Marvin’s Binoculars, Schools Tour/Unicorn Theatre), the production is a...
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Sells Wide For Red Arrow International – Global Bulletin

SALES Red Arrow International has sold documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” to a raft of territories. The 75-minute documentary contains new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the pop icon’s daily life under her controversial conservatorship. The documentary has been sold to Sky (U.K.), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), VGTV (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4, MTV and Cmore (Sweden and Finland), Discovery (Italy and Philippines), Originals Factory (French and German-speaking Europe), HOT8 (Israel), yes-DBS (Israel), TV Nova’s streamer Voyo (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Globo for its GloboPlay streaming service (Brazil), and TVN Grupa Discovery...
Roger Taylor in Norwich - Ticket Options

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Norwich's UEA for this Roger Taylor show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Norwich UEA, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7TJ. The UEA is a live music venue based at the University of East Anglia. Officially called the Nick Rayns LCR, it boasts an all-standing capacity of 1,550 people and has seen some of the biggest and best names in rock, indie, punk, and metal taking to its stage over the years. Performers in modern times include Manic Street Preachers, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, and Kasabian.
Jimmy Carr at Stoke Victoria Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jimmy Carr events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Stoke's Victoria Hall for this Jimmy Carr show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Victoria Hall is a concert hall based on Bagnall Street...
The Independent

Joan Collins says Princess Diana was ‘very vulnerable’

Joan Collins has spoken of how affected she was by Princess Diana’s death, and how she felt about the late royal’s experiences. In an interview with The Observer, the bestselling author and actor described Princess Diana as “an iconic figure” and “a very sweet woman” whom she encountered on a number of occasions.“At one charity event, she was over-awed by the paparazzi and screaming crowds, so she asked me how I [could] stand all the attention,” she recalled. “She seemed very vulnerable. I’d also been told 10 days before her death, when I was at this little restaurant in...
