Rob Brydon at Buxton Opera House

May Robson was one of the most famous women to stand on the Opera House stage, along with Mary Pickford and Florence Henderson in their respective eras. Robson was born in “Australian bush,” as she called it. She left home at 17 to marry her 18-year-old husband, Charles Gore. By 1877, they immigrated to America and promptly bought a 380-acre ranch in Fort Worth, Texas. After two years, lonely, destitute, ill and with three children, they moved back to New York, where her husband passed away. Two of the children also died of fever, leaving May with one child and no financial support. She took to the stage in 1883, and quickly made a name for herself as a comedic and character stage actress.

