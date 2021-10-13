CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Brydon at Buxton Opera House

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rob Brydon events here. Official face value from £40.00. Resale tickets from £25.00. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Buxton's Opera House for this Rob Brydon show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address:...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at Blackpool Opera House

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daniel ODonnell events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Blackpool's Opera House for this Daniel Odonnell show. Book...
Observer

Opera House Cinema Series presents ‘Cry Macho’ today

The next film in the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center Cinema Series is the modern western, “Cry Macho,” directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. It will be screened Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. All patrons are required to wear masks before, during and after Opera House events.
femalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: Rock of Ages, Opera House Manchester

Forget everything you think you know about classic rock songs of the 1980s, because once you've seen the utterly outlandish and always-hilarious Rock of Ages up on stage, you’re going to look at the genre with completely fresh eyes. This is a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, instead...
UpNorthLive.com

Franc D'Ambrosio to return to City Opera House with new Broadway show

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City Opera House in Traverse City is welcoming famed Phantom of the Opera performer, Franc D'Ambrosio, back to its stage next week. In his show, “Broadway: Beyond the Chandelier,” D’Ambrosio and pianist Stephanie Lynne Smith will take audiences on a musical journey performing...
Intelligencer

Loudermilk Performs at the Pennyroyal Opera House

FAIRVIEW — The Pennyroyal Opera House will host a bluegrass show today, Friday, Oct. 15, featuring the Edgar Loudermilk Band. Loudermilk’s distinctive and powerful vocals cut to the heart of a song while also winning over audiences with his friendly, down-home style. Having experienced a long tenure of performing, including...
stereoboard.com

Whats Love Got To Do With It at Blackpool Opera House

What's Love Got To Do With It: A Tribute To Tina Turner is an unmissable musical experience by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney: Queen Of The Night tribute tour. Whats Love Got To Do With It will be performing 2 events in Blackpool between Thursday 14th October...
Cheboygan Tribune

History of the Opera House, part 63: May Robson 1858-1942

May Robson was one of the most famous women to stand on the Opera House stage, along with Mary Pickford and Florence Henderson in their respective eras. Robson was born in “Australian bush,” as she called it. She left home at 17 to marry her 18-year-old husband, Charles Gore. By 1877, they immigrated to America and promptly bought a 380-acre ranch in Fort Worth, Texas. After two years, lonely, destitute, ill and with three children, they moved back to New York, where her husband passed away. Two of the children also died of fever, leaving May with one child and no financial support. She took to the stage in 1883, and quickly made a name for herself as a comedic and character stage actress.
WTVM

‘No Shame Theater’ returns to the Springer Opera House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, after an 18-month hiatus, No Shame Theater will return Friday, November 6 in the Springer Saloon. No Shame Theater is a late-night, uncensored event in which performers get five minutes to express themselves through music, comedy, rap, rants, and stand-up comedy. No Shame Theater...
whmi.com

Scary Storytelling Event At Howell Opera House

Area residents have an opportunity to be frightened by professionals next weekend. The annual Scary Storytelling Festival will return to Downtown Howell next Saturday, October 23rd featuring the professionals of the Ann Arbor Storytellers’ Guild. Two different spooky events are being offered. At 7pm, a Children’s Scary Story will take...
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
