Malaysia: DZS partners with Aminia

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

DZS, a global player in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and networking solutions, has announced a new channel partnership with Aminia, a value-added reseller of telecommunications and network solutions throughout Malaysia. Aminia will provide DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions,...

advanced-television.com

Advanced Television

Brazil: MultTV partners with MwareTV

MwareTV, a cloud-based multi-tenant TV platform, has announced the formation of a new partnership with shared services provider MultTV. Based in Brazil, MultTV will offer MwareTV’s IPTV/OTT platform to its Brazilian ISPs as well as other service providers. MwareTV’s new platform will enable ISPs to launch their own TV service...
Advanced Television

DZS partners with Plume for DZS Xperience

DZS, a global player in broadband connectivity, mobile and networking solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with personalised smart services pioneer Plume to debut DZS Xperience – a new solution for standard for intelligent, end-to-end broadband customer experience management and service delivery excellence. By bringing the DZS Cloud platform and...
wtaq.com

Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has granted conditional approval for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used as a booster shot, the health ministry said on Friday. The approval allows the vaccine to be used only on adults aged 18 and above, at least six months...
prweek.com

H+K Strategies names Malaysia and Singapore CEO

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has promoted Justin Then (pictured above) to Singapore and Malaysia CEO. Then's expanded role will involve overseeing the running of H+K Singapore and Lumos H+K Malaysia, focusing on driving cross-market collaboration and business growth across the two markets. Prior to this, Then was managing director of Lumos...
Advanced Television

SES, Sirius TV beam DTH to Malaysia

SES and Sirius TV are working to beam DTH channels to Smart Digital International, the Malaysian DTH operator. The broadcaster has signed a multi-year contract with SES to deliver a new bouquet of satellite TV channels across Malaysia. Terms were not revealed. The Sirius Basic subscription package launched on October...
offshore-technology.com

MLNG Dua LNG Liquefaction Terminal, Malaysia

Located in Sarawak in Malaysia, the MLNG Dua LNG liquefaction terminal is operated by Malaysia LNG Dua Sdn. The terminal started operations in 1995 and is owned by Petroliam Nasional, Mitsubishi, and others. The MLNG Dua LNG liquefaction terminal sources gas from the following fields – B15, Bakong, Gorek, Kebabangan...
Advanced Television

Vodacom joins Telkom/MTN in ICASA action

South African cellular operator Vodacom has joined telco Telkom in confronting regulator ICASA over its decision to take back “temporary” spectrum. It means that South Africa’s three largest telcos (including MTN) are all now pursuing ICASA through the Pretoria High Court and arguing that ICASA’s timing is not right. The spectrum was made available in April last year. ICASA wants to regain the frequencies at the end of November.
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia higher at midday in sync with regional bourses

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher in sync with the performance of regional markets following positive cues from Wall Street overnight. At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 4.18 points to 1,596.7 from 1,592.52 at Thursday’s close. The bellwether index opened 2.65...
Computer Weekly

Malaysia’s highway authority improves DR capabilities

As the custodian of all highways and expressways spanning 1,820 kilometres across Malaysia, the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) is hard pressed to ensure that its data and IT applications are as reliable and well-protected as can be. According to Mohd Sukri Shuib, assistant director of technology at MHA, the organisation...
WORLD
telecompetitor.com

DZS is Latest to Partner with Plume for Cloud-Based Broadband CX Platform

Broadband network hardware and software provider DZS will integrate the Plume software platform into its equipment to launch DZS Xperience. It’s the latest partnership to leverage the Plume platform in an attempt to improve the in-home and in-business broadband experience. Plume has notched numerous partnerships globally with equipment and software...
TECHNOLOGY
ForexTV.com

Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In August

Malaysia’s unemployment rate declined in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent in August from 4.8 percent in July. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 4.7 percent. The number of unemployed persons increased to 748,800 in August...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Sirius TV Partners With SES to Broadcast TV Channels Across Malaysia

LUXEMBOURG & CYBERJAYA, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021-- Sirius TV, a brand of Smart Digital International Sdn Bhd – the 2nd DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in Malaysia – has signed a multi-year contract with SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider, to deliver a new bouquet of satellite TV channels across Malaysia.
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.

