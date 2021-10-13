What’s Behind America’s Supply Chain Crunch

Attention turned in Washington to the USsupply chain this week as more and more Americans have reported trouble finding some basic goods as well as items associated with the holiday shopping season.Otherwise invisible to many Americans save for when they are passed by a truck on the highway, the flow of goods in the US is seeing rare national attention as news agencies have shown startling images of dozens of cargo ships backed up off the coasts of some of the US’s largest ports.The problems have been ongoing for months, as many can be linked to the ongoing Covid-19...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO