What’s Behind America’s Supply Chain Crunch

Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain issues are being felt nationwide. Many shelves are empty of common goods and both consumers and retailers are worried things will not improve before the busy holiday shopping season. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, says the problem is being driven by Washington and policies that have led to a labor shortage. Rep. Brady joins the Rundown to explain what social programs he believes are discouraging people to work, why he fears the Democrats’ agenda will make matters worse and what can be done to fix the supply issues and our economy.

radio.foxnews.com

CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The Independent

The US supply chain: How does it work, and what’s gone wrong?

Attention turned in Washington to the USsupply chain this week as more and more Americans have reported trouble finding some basic goods as well as items associated with the holiday shopping season.Otherwise invisible to many Americans save for when they are passed by a truck on the highway, the flow of goods in the US is seeing rare national attention as news agencies have shown startling images of dozens of cargo ships backed up off the coasts of some of the US’s largest ports.The problems have been ongoing for months, as many can be linked to the ongoing Covid-19...
INDUSTRY
houstonpublicmedia.org

A look into how the world’s economy and supply chain impact American wallets

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. A recent report of Evergrande’s financial woes has investors and economics concerned. The property developer in China has made headlines for...
ECONOMY
CNET

Your online shopping broke the world's supply chain

It's a story repeated endlessly over the past 20 months. A person stuck at home as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated decided to buy home workout equipment. Or maybe it was new patio furniture, a cookware set or just a few boardgames to pass the time. Because when you're not spending money on travel, concerts and theater, you spend it on making yourself comfortable.
SHOPPING
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Supply chain issues, coronavirus & more: What’s trending today

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including the latest problems testing the global supply chain, coronavirus updates and much more. Supply-Chain Bottlenecks, Elevated Inflation to Last Well Into Next Year, Survey Finds (WSJ) Global Supply Chain Gridlock Cuts Across All Industries, Including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Billionaires in America Gained $2.1 Trillion As Millions Lost Their Jobs

Even as 89 million Americans lost their means of livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic, the net worth of billionaires in the U.S. rose by an average of 70 percent, a recent report from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) suggested. The institutions studied billionaire data between 18 March 2020 and 15 October 2021 to also report that the number of billionaires in the U.S. had risen from 614 to 745.
ECONOMY
Slate

One Trade That’s Loving the Supply Chain Crisis

Rachel Fletcher knew things were getting weird when people started showing up with their threadbare armchairs on her doorstep, unannounced, late at night or on the weekend, desperate for her services. Don’t you do it, too. Fletcher, an upholsterer in Knoxville, Tennessee, closed her calendar last Friday. Another upholsterer recently...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Supply chain risk – It’s the moment of truth

Due to the pandemic, supply chains have been placed under significant pressure, which has elevated risks from cybersecurity to increased scrutiny by senior executives and boards. An organization’s weakest link may be an entity deep in the supply chain that they neither control nor influence. The risk goes far beyond third parties into fourth and fifth parties — which makes the term third-party risk management itself antiquated. Greater senior executive support is warranted.
INDUSTRY
Military.com

Veterans Employment Still a Bright Spot in Otherwise Gloomy Jobs Market

The U.S. unemployment rate for veterans held steady in September at 3.6% amid the second consecutive month of poor job growth nationwide as the coronavirus and its Delta variant kept a grip on economic activity. It marks only the second time since February 2020 that the veteran unemployment rate was...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS

