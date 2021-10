When it comes to the customer experience and the desire of brands to strengthen their ties to consumers, the past year turned all the rules upside down. During the pandemic, even the best-prepared companies were caught off-guard in their ability to be agile and responsive. Issues of simple product fulfillment rose to crisis levels as manufacturing stalled and supplies dwindled. Even so, loyalty programs flourished (with one retailer enjoying a 40% lift in cart size among its program members). There also was a renaissance in creativity around brand messaging with the ascent of new digital and social media platforms.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO