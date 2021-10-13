Punxsy Pizza's 20th annual Pizza and Prevention underway

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza is currently celebrating the 20th annual Pizza and Prevention through the month of October for Fire Prevention and National Pizza Month. The restaurant sells “Pizza with a Purpose” to benefit the Punxsutawney Fire Department, giving money to each of the three stations in town, stations 20, 30 and 40. Punxsy Pizza sells coupon cards with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated back to the fire departments.