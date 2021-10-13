CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Punxsutawney, PA

Punxsy Pizza's 20th annual Pizza and Prevention underway

By Alex Nelson anelson@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza is currently celebrating the 20th annual Pizza and Prevention through the month of October for Fire Prevention and National Pizza Month. The restaurant sells “Pizza with a Purpose” to benefit the Punxsutawney Fire Department, giving money to each of the three stations in town, stations 20, 30 and 40. Punxsy Pizza sells coupon cards with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated back to the fire departments.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Punxsutawney, PA
Lifestyle
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepperoni Pizza#Fire Prevention#Food Drink#Punxsy Pizza#Kengersky Insurance#Central Fire Department#Lindsey Fire Company
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy