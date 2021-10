We saw quite a few leaks featuring the AMD Radeon RX 6600 in September. As well as retail leaks, with indicative pricing, we got to check out an official looking specs sheet comparing the new lowest-rung RDNA2 graphics card with its beefier brethren. Now, as we are apparently just a week away from a touted official launch date, VideoCardz has shared an article in which it says it has confirmed the final specs, the launch date – and some "AMD official (in-house) testing results".

