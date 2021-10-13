CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNA-based therapeutics to treat human fungal infections

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

Trends Microbiol. 2021 Oct 8:S0966-842X(21)00218-3. doi: 10.1016/j.tim.2021.09.007. Online ahead of print. In recent decades, RNA-based therapeutics have transitioned from a near impossibility to a compelling treatment alternative for genetic disorders and infectious diseases. The mRNA vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are truly groundbreaking, and new adaptations are already being proposed to fight other microbes. Unfortunately, the potential of RNA-based therapeutics to treat human fungal infections has remained mostly absent from the conversation, despite the fact that invasive fungal infections kill as many per year as tuberculosis and even more than malaria. Here, we argue that RNA-based therapeutics should be investigated for the treatment of human fungal infections and discuss several major roadblocks and potential circumventions that may allow for the realization of RNA-based therapies against human fungal pathogens.

EurekAlert

Emerging infectious disease caused by a new nairovirus identified in Japan

A previously unknown virus that can infect humans and cause disease has been identified by scientists in Japan. The novel infectious virus, named Yezo virus and transmitted by tick bites, causes a disease characterized by fever and a reduction in blood platelets and leucocytes. The discovery was made by researchers at Hokkaido University and colleagues, and the results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
New York Post

AI used to predict which animal viruses are likely to infect humans: study

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be key in helping scientists identify the next animal virus that is capable of infecting humans, according to researchers. In a Tuesday study published in the journal PLoS Biology, the Glasgow-based team said it had devised a genomic model that could “retrospectively or prospectively predict the probability that viruses will be able to infect humans.”
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Building a Bioprocess for RNA-based Therapies

Cartesian Therapeutics focuses on RNA-based cell therapies. In August, for example, the company announced successful results from a Phase I trial of an RNA-based treatment called Descartes-08 for the autoimmune disorder myasthenia gravis. Murat Kalayoglu, MD, PhD, president and CEO describes this treatment as “an autologous T-cell product engineered with RNA to express a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR.” He adds, “The CAR binds to a target on pathogenic long-lived plasma cells called B-cell maturation antigen.”
HEALTH
cshl.edu

The rise of RNA therapeutics

Most American newborns will arrive home from the hospital and start hitting their developmental milestones, to their parents’ delight. They will hold their heads up by about three months. They will sit up by six months. And they will walk by around their first birthday. But about 1 in 10,000 will not. They will feel limp in their caregivers’ arms, won’t lift their heads, and will never learn to sit on their own. When their alarmed parents seek medical help, the babies will be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy or SMA, a neuromuscular disease in which certain motor neurons of the spinal cord progressively deteriorate. The disease is triggered by a genetic malfunction that boils down to the gene called SMN2 (survival motor neuron 2). This error causes bits of vital proteins to assemble incorrectly, resulting in progressive muscle weakness and paralysis.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

“Living Medicine” To Treat Drug-Resistant Infections

Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and Pulmobiotics S.L have created the first ‘living medicine’ to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria growing on the surfaces of medical implants. The researchers created the treatment by removing a common bacteria’s ability to cause disease and repurposing it to attack harmful microbes instead.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Microbiota-Based Live Biotherapeutic Demonstrates Efficacy in Patients With Recurrent C. Difficile Infection

Trials show a consistent efficacy profile and a consistent safety profile for RBX2660 in reducing the recurrence of C. difficile infection. RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, has been shown to consistently reduce the recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI), according to the results of 5 prospective trials evaluating 723 actively treated participants. The investigators said that up to 78.9% of study participants treated with RBX2660 remained recurrence-free for 8 weeks post treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutrophil-suppressive activity over T-cell proliferation and fungal clearance in a murine model of Fonsecaea pedrosoi infection

Neutrophils are essential to control several fungal infections. These cells are commonly known for their pro-inflammatory activities. However, some studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory properties of neutrophils during certain infectious diseases, culminating in the inhibition of T cell proliferation. Chromoblastomycosis (CBM) is a deep and progressive mycosis that affects thousands of people worldwide. Although neutrophil infiltrates are observed in the lesion histopathology, the fungus can overtake the immune system response and destroy the host-infected tissue. The present study demonstrated that neutropenic animals had an increase in the IL-6 production in the spleen and liver, followed by a lower fungal burden in these organs up to 14Â days of infection. Neutropenic animals also showed a lower F. pedrosoi-specific antibody production 14-days post infection and higher T-cell proliferation in the in vitro experiments after stimulation with F. pedrosoi-purified proteins. Taken together, our results suggest that the presence of regulatory neutrophils in the mouse model of F. pedrosoi infection could act favoring the spread of the fungus and the chronicity of the infection. These findings shed light on the CBM treatment, which might target neutrophil polarization as a new therapy approach to treat CBM lesions.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Highly efficient SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cardiomyocytes: spike protein-mediated cell fusion and its inhibition

J Virol. 2021 Oct 6:JVI0136821. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01368-21. Online ahead of print. Severe cardiovascular complications can occur in coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Cardiac damage is attributed mostly to the aberrant host response to acute respiratory infection. However, direct infection of cardiac tissue by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) also occurs. We examined here the cardiac tropism of SARS-CoV-2 in spontaneously beating human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs). These cardiomyocytes express the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor but not the transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2) that mediates spike protein cleavage in the lungs. Nevertheless, SARS-CoV-2 infection of hiPSC-CMs was prolific: viral transcripts accounted for about 88% of total mRNA. In the cytoplasm of infected hiPSC-CMs, smooth walled exocytic vesicles contained numerous 65-90 nm particles with canonical ribonucleocapsid structures, and virus-like particles with knob-like spikes covered the cell surface. To better understand how SARS-CoV-2 spreads in hiPSC-CMs we engineered an expression vector coding for the spike protein with a monomeric emerald-green fluorescent protein fused to its cytoplasmic tail (S-mEm). Proteolytic processing of S-mEm and the parental spike were equivalent. Live cell imaging tracked spread of S-mEm cell-to-cell and documented formation of syncytia. A cell-permeable, peptide-based molecule that blocks the catalytic site of furin and furin-like proteases abolished cell fusion. A spike mutant with the single amino acid change R682S that disrupts the multibasic furin cleavage motif was fusion inactive. Thus, SARS-CoV-2 replicates efficiently in hiPSC-CMs and furin and/or furin-like-protease activation of its spike protein is required for fusion-based cytopathology. This hiPSC-CM platform enables target-based drug discovery in cardiac COVID-19. Importance Cardiac complications frequently observed in COVID-19 patients are tentatively attributed to systemic inflammation and thrombosis, but viral replication has occasionally been confirmed in cardiac tissue autopsy materials. We developed an in vitro model of SARS-CoV-2 spread in myocardium using induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes. In these highly differentiated cells, viral transcription levels exceeded those previously documented in permissive transformed cell lines. To better understand the mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 spread, we expressed a fluorescent version of its spike protein that allowed us to characterize a fusion-based cytopathic effect. A mutant of the spike protein with a single amino acid mutation in the furin/furin-like protease cleavage site lost cytopathic function. Of note, the fusion activities of the spike protein of other coronaviruses correlated with the level of cardiovascular complications observed in infections with the respective viruses. These data indicate that SARS-CoV-2 may cause cardiac damage by fusing cardiomyocytes.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Gain Therapeutics' SEE-Tx™ Platform Shows Increasing Evidence in Treating Diseases Caused by Protein Misfolding

Medical and technological advancements are extending our lifespan. Unfortunately, as human life expectancy rises, so does the risk of people developing a degenerative disease such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or diabetes. These diseases are not caused by bacteria or viruses but by genetic mutations which in certain mutations, results in misfolded...
HEALTH
EurekAlert

Metabolic restoration in HIV-infected patients as a therapeutic approach

Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) particularly attacks CD4 lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell considered to be the conductor of the immune system. Hamza Loucif, a doctoral student in virology and immunology, and Julien van Grevenynghe, a professor at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), have shown that optimizing the energy metabolism of these key cells enables people with HIV-1 to better defend themselves against the virus. Indeed, with better metabolism, the role of these white blood cells in protecting against the virus, and thus in improving the overall immune system response, becomes more important.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Clinicoradiological comparative study of Aquaporin-4-IgG seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and MOG antibody associated disease (MOGAD): A prospective observational study and review of literature

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Oct 8;361:577742. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577742. Online ahead of print. Neuromyelitis Optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) are autoimmune inflammatory central nervous system diseases. NMOSD patients typically have recurrent attacks of severe optic neuritis or/and myelitis with majority of them having autoantibodies against the aquaporin-4 (AQP4). In the recent past, a robust association of autoantibodies to full-length human myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG-IgG) with optic neuritis, myelitis and brainstem encephalitis, as well as with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)-like presentations had been demonstrated. MOG-IgG antibody associated disease (MOGAD) is now considered as a disease entity in its own right, distinct from classic MS and from AQP4-IgG-positive NMOSD. Here, we compared the clinical, laboratory, radiological features and treatment outcomes of patients with Aquaporin-4-IgG seropositive NMOSD and MOGAD. Relatively younger age at onset, lesser number of relapses, better response to treatment and favorable clinical outcomes were found in MOGAD group in comparison to AQP4-IgG-positive NMOSD group.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Sweet Drugs for Bad Bugs: A Glycomimetic Strategy against the DC-SIGN-Mediated Dissemination of SARS-CoV-2

J Am Chem Soc. 2021 Oct 15. doi: 10.1021/jacs.1c06778. Online ahead of print. The C-type lectin receptor DC-SIGN is a pattern recognition receptor expressed on macrophages and dendritic cells. It has been identified as a promiscuous entry receptor for many pathogens, including epidemic and pandemic viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola virus, and HIV-1. In the context of the recent SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, DC-SIGN-mediated virus dissemination and stimulation of innate immune responses has been implicated as a potential factor in the development of severe COVID-19. Inhibition of virus binding to DC-SIGN, thus, represents an attractive host-directed strategy to attenuate overshooting innate immune responses and prevent the progression of the disease. In this study, we report on the discovery of a new class of potent glycomimetic DC-SIGN antagonists from a focused library of triazole-based mannose analogues. Structure-based optimization of an initial screening hit yielded a glycomimetic ligand with a more than 100-fold improved binding affinity compared to methyl α-d-mannopyranoside. Analysis of binding thermodynamics revealed an enthalpy-driven improvement of binding affinity that was enabled by hydrophobic interactions with a loop region adjacent to the binding site and displacement of a conserved water molecule. The identified ligand was employed for the synthesis of multivalent glycopolymers that were able to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein binding to DC-SIGN-expressing cells, as well as DC-SIGN-mediated trans-infection of ACE2+ cells by SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-expressing viruses, in nanomolar concentrations. The identified glycomimetic ligands reported here open promising perspectives for the development of highly potent and fully selective DC-SIGN-targeted therapeutics for a broad spectrum of viral infections.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Whole Body PBPK Modeling of Remdesivir and its Metabolites to Aid in Estimating Active Metabolite Exposure in the Lung and Liver in Patients with Organ Dysfunction

Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2021 Oct 16. doi: 10.1002/cpt.2445. Online ahead of print. Remdesivir (RDV) is the first drug approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain patients requiring hospitalization. As a nucleoside analogue prodrug, RDV undergoes intracellular multistep activation to form its pharmacologically active species, GS-443902, which is not detectable in the plasma. A question arises that whether the observed plasma exposure of RDV and its metabolites would correlate with or be informative about the exposure of GS-443902 in tissues. A whole body PBPK modeling and simulation approach was utilized to elucidate the disposition mechanism of RDV and its metabolites in the lung and liver and explore the relationship between plasma and tissue PK of RDV and its metabolites in healthy subjects. In addition, the potential alteration of plasma and tissue PK of RDV and its metabolites in patients with organ dysfunction was explored. Our simulation results indicated that intracellular exposure of GS-443902 was decreased in the liver and increased in the lung in subjects with hepatic impairment relative to the subjects with normal liver function. In subjects with severe renal impairment, the exposure of GS-443902 in the liver was slightly increased, whereas the lung exposure of GS-443902 was not impacted. These predictions along with the organ impairment study results may be used to support decision-making regarding the RDV dosage adjustment in these patient subgroups. The modeling exercise illustrated the potential of whole body PBPK modeling to aid in decision-making for nucleotide analogue prodrugs, particularly when the active metabolite exposure in the target tissues is not available.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Avoidance of ST-Segment-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Treatment for >1 Week Due to COVID-19 Fears

Tex Heart Inst J. 2021 Sep 1;48(4):e207390. doi: 10.14503/THIJ-20-7390. During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, social distancing guidelines have negatively affected the care-seeking behavior of patients with chronic medical conditions, including those with cardiovascular disease. We report the case of a 60-year-old man with vague gastrointestinal symptoms who waited more than 1 week to seek treatment for fear of COVID-19 infection. On presentation at another hospital, he was found to have had an anterior myocardial infarction, and he underwent percutaneous coronary intervention to stent an occluded proximal left anterior descending coronary artery. Subsequently, the patient experienced refractory cardiogenic shock and, during his transfer to our hospital, refractory ventricular tachycardia, which ultimately proved fatal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
republicmonews.com

Laotian Bats Discovered To Have Coronaviruses, Adept In Infecting Human Cell

When COVID-19 happened, the whole world was thrown into chaos. Millions of people got hospitalized, lost jobs that they could count on for their livelihood, and died. According to WHO, there have been 4,879,235 deaths as of October 15, 2021, due to COVID-19. WHO was informed of cases of pneumonia...
WILDLIFE
docwirenews.com

Personalized therapy: can it tame the COVID-19 monster?

Per Med. 2021 Oct 15. doi: 10.2217/pme-2021-0077. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2, a recently emerged zoonotic virus, has resulted in unstoppable high morbidity and mortality rates worldwide. However, due to a limited knowledge of the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, it has been observed that the current COVID-2019 therapy has led to some clinical repercussions. We discuss the adverse effects of drugs for COVID-2019 primarily based on some clinical trials. As therapeutic efficacy and toxicity of therapy may vary due to different, genetic determinants, sex, age and the ethnic background of test subjects, hence biomarker-based personalized therapy could be more appropriate. We will share our thoughts on the current landscape of personalized therapy as a roadmap to fight against SARS-CoV-2 or another emerging pathogen.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Safety and Immune Effects of Blocking CD40 Ligand in Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 15;8(6):e1096. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001096. Print 2021 Nov. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Costimulation by CD40 and its ligand CD40L (CD154) is important for the functional differentiation of T cells. Preclinical studies have recognized the importance of this costimulatory interaction in the pathogenesis of experimental models of multiple sclerosis (MS). To determine safety, pharmacokinetics, and immune effect of a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) against CD40 ligand (toralizumab/IDEC-131) in patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).
SCIENCE

