Christmas isn’t cancelled despite choked port, Britain says

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday that people should buy normally for Christmas and there would be no shortage of gifts after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country’s biggest port because it was full. Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, has diverted some...

wnmtradio.com

