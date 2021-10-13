Christmas isn’t cancelled despite choked port, Britain says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday vowed that democracy would conquer "acts of evil", as emotional MPs lauded their colleague David Amess after he was stabbed to death while meeting constituents. Police are investigating whether a suspect arrested at the scene of Friday's attack in a church hall was motivated by Islamist extremism, stoking fears for the safety of elected representatives. Members of the House of Commons, most dressed in black, observed a minute's silence at the start of a special debate. Many then called for an end to the bitterly divisive rhetoric that has swelled since Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum. They recalled the Conservative Amess' bipartisan cooperation, his ebullient sense of humour, and his deep Catholic faith: one remembered him inadvertently getting a packet of cough sweets blessed by the pope on a visit to the Vatican.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO