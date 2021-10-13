CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi's (SNY) New Long-term Data Confirms tolebrutinib's Promising Safety and Efficacy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanofi’s investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, tolebrutinib, demonstrated favorable one-year tolerability in a Phase 2b long-term extension study (LTS) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The results showed that after 48 weeks of treatment, tolebrutinib reduced multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These data are being presented as ePosters at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) on October 13 – 15, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmatimes.com

Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor tolebrutinib shows ‘promising’ long-term MS data

French pharma company Sanofi has revealed new long-term data for its investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor tolebrutinib, which demonstrated a ‘promising’ safety and efficacy profile in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Results from the Phase IIb long-term extension study (LTS) showed that after 48 weeks...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant tolebrutinib presented at ECTRIMS 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant tolebrutinib presented at ECTRIMS 2021. One-year results from Phase 2b extension study of brain-penetrant tolebrutinib showed 98 percent of patients remained on treatment. After 48 weeks,...
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

New Data Confirm Biogen’s (BIIB) Disease-Modifying Therapies Do Not Reduce Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in People with Multiple Sclerosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, which demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen’s portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, are being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) virtual meeting, October 13-15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Janssen Announces Novel Mechanism of Action that Shows Promise Against Dengue in Data Published in Nature (JNJ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) announced today, in collaboration with the KU Leuven Rega Institute and the KU Leuven Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3), the publication of new preclinical data in the journal Nature showing that an early-stage compound with a novel mechanism of action could potentially treat all serotypes of dengue fever and provide a period of protection against acquiring the dengue virus. Janssen is now moving its dengue program into clinical development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data#Rms#Sny#Streetinsider Premium#Eposters#Neurology Development#Lts
bloomberglaw.com

Biotech RedHill Follows Merck With Promising Covid Pill Data (1)

Three days after Merck & Co. fueled optimism that it will soon have the first pill to treat Covid-19, Israeli biotech company. said its own experimental oral therapy shows promise in helping hospitalized patients. The medicine, known as opaganib, achieved a 62% reduction in deaths in a group of patients...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
StreetInsider.com

Vertex Pharma (VRTX) to Present Long-Term Data Demonstrating Significant Benefits of Treatment With CFTR Modulators at North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that five scientific abstracts about the company’s portfolio of cystic fibrosis (CF) medicines will be presented at the 2021 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) taking place virtually November 2-5, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. –Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Stifel's Key Takeaways From Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) Preliminary PRECISE Trial Data

Stifel analyst Rick Wise provided an update on Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) following the company’s announcement on preliminary PRECISE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

GSK on track with consumer split as buyout report boosts shares

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline is "firmly on track" to spin off its consumer health business next year, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, after Bloomberg News reported the unit could attract bids from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR. The division, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste, and Advil and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on November calls

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) November call option implied volatility is at 44, December is at 41; compared to its 52-week range of 36 to 50 into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell. Call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on November calls.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of October 2021 purchased 22,891 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 146.0339 NOK per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in June 2021, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2021.
STOCKS
Daily Montanan

Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

At 15, Autumn Fuernisen is dying. She was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare degenerative brain disorder that has no known cure or way to slow it down: juvenile-onset Huntington’s disease. “There’s lots of things that she used to be able to do just fine,” said her mom, Londen Tabor, who lives with her […] The post Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy