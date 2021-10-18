CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (BCYC) Prices Upsized 3.24M Share Offering at $54/sh for Gross Proceeds of $175M

 1 day ago

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,240,741 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, at a price to the public of $54.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $175.0 million. In addition, Bicycle has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 486,111 additional ADSs at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latin American-Focused SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. The underwriter exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,875,000 units, which overallotment will close simultaneously with the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $143,750,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz downgraded Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) from
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SMAPU."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) PT Raised to $55 at Needham & Company Following Checks

Needham & Company analyst Joshua Reilly raised the price target on Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) to $55.00 (from $45.00)
STOCKS
martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

TaskUs, Inc. announced that certain of its stockholders have commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett downgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "The Phase 3 ROMAN study
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Strong Sell-Off 'Premature' - William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo reiterated an Outperform rating and {REMOVEPT} price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) amid today's
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) Prices 12M Share Offering at $20.50/sh

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public, with all shares being offered by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $20.50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Prices 12M Share Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $32/each

Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Offering") that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Paycor's common stock. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Prices Upsized 26.4M Share IPO at $25/sh, High End of Expected Price Range

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. Additionally, AvidXchange has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,960,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by AvidXchange, are expected to be approximately $660.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered and sold by AvidXchange.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

S&W Seed (SANW) Announces 1.84M Share Private Placement at $2.73/sh

S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. MFP Partners, L.P. (MFP), S&W's largest shareholder, purchased approximately $3.8 million of shares of common stock, and certain members of S&W's Board of Directors and executive management purchased approximately $1.2 million of shares of common stock. The company issued 1,847,343 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.73 per share in the private placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Prices 6.03M Share Offering at $6.50/sh and Concurrent Registered Offering of 769k Shares at $6.50/sh

Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,030,847 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,661,461 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.49 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Prices Upsized 8.5M Share Offering at $32.50/sh

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders including members of management (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $32.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

OpGen (OPGN) Announces 7.5M Share Registered Direct Offering at $2/sh

OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 150,000 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $15 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $2.00 per share at any time after the Company has received shareholder approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock of the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.05 per share, will become exercisable on the later of the date of shareholder approval and six months following the date of issuance, and will expire five years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ellington Financial (EFC) Prices 5M Shares at $18.26/Sh

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $91.3 million, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on October 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
STOCKS

