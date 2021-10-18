Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (BCYC) Prices Upsized 3.24M Share Offering at $54/sh for Gross Proceeds of $175M
Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,240,741 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, at a price to the public of $54.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $175.0 million. In addition, Bicycle has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 486,111 additional ADSs at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
