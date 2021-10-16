CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Prices Upsized IPO at $25, Valuing Stock at Nearly $5 Billion

 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AP automation software provider AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, the top end of the recently raised $23-$25 range. The size of the offering was raised from 22 million shares. The AvidXchange IPO stock was made available on the RobinHood IPO access platform, among other brokerages.

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE: CWAN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. with an Outperform rating and $29 price target. We like shares of Clearwater for four primary reasons: 1) Clearwater’s long runway of legacy displacements, 2) clean vertical story, 3) solid financial profile, and 4) blue chip customer base."
StreetInsider.com

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SMAPU.”
J.p. Morgan
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades The Macerich Company (MAC) to In Line

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Zillow (ZG) Stock Slips Again as Wedbush Downgrades to Neutral, Slashes PT by 43%

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) are down a further 0.5% in pre-open Tuesday after Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian downgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Assumes Insmed (INSM) at Buy

(Updated - October 19, 2021 8:12 AM EDT)Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung assumes coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
#Ipos#Initial Public Offering#Valuing Stock#Streetinsider Premium#Ap#Avidxchange Holdings#Avdx#Goldman Sachs#Llc#Bofa Securities#Barclays#Keybanc Capital Markets#Deutsche Bank Securities#Fifth Third Securities
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Stock: Rosenblatt Expects a Modest 3Q Beat

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann has previewed Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) 3Q earnings. The analyst expects Intel to report revenue and EPS ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
MarketWatch

Tesla price target upped to $900 at B. of A. Securities

Analysts at B. of A. Securities on Tuesday tweaked their price target on Tesla Inc. stock to $900, from $800, ahead of the electric-car maker's third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. That implies an upside around 3.5% over Tuesday's share price. Tesla got a "slight premium" over B. of A.'s expectations to factor in "(Tesla's) track record of growth, consistent capital raises, and overall investor hype," the analysts said in a note. Tesla has gained 23% so far this year, compared with gains around 20% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
StreetInsider.com

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (BCYC) Prices Upsized 3.24M Share Offering at $54/sh for Gross Proceeds of $175M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,240,741 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, at a price to the public of $54.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $175.0 million. In addition, Bicycle has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 486,111 additional ADSs at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector. Most stocks sink when the stock market...
MarketWatch

IHS Holding stock opens well below the IPO price

IHS Holding Ltd. stumbled out of the gate Thursday, as the telecommunications infrastructure operator's stock opened and stayed well below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $17.65 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares, or 16.0% below the IPO price, to value the company at about $5.8 billion. The stock, which has traded within a range of $16.83 to $18.48 since then, was last down 17.6% at $17.31. The stock's disappointing debut came on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading.
