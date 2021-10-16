AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Prices Upsized IPO at $25, Valuing Stock at Nearly $5 Billion
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AP automation software provider AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, the top end of the recently raised $23-$25 range. The size of the offering was raised from 22 million shares. The AvidXchange IPO stock was made available on the RobinHood IPO access platform, among other brokerages.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0