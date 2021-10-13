CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Bid awarded for City of Audubon dam project

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Audubon) A contract has been awarded for work on Audubon’s Weir Project.

Healey Excavating’s bid of $433,000 was selected during Monday’s council meeting. “Our dam has been damaged so USDA is going to give us 100% financing to re-do the dam. That way more water will be held back and hopefully that will help with our wells and being able to recoup and handle the capacity needs of the city.”

City Clerk Joe Foran says the contracts should get signed before the end of the year. “Substantial completion date was in May and full completion should be in June.”

In other news the council approved the FY21 Annual Financial Report, approved Amendment #2 to the Urban Revitalization Plan, and approved an “as-needed” Police Officer.

