Rattlers Face Patriots in Lone Star Conference Opener

On a Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma, the Rattlers and Eagles fought hard to end in a 1-1 draw. Megan Copeland started the scoring with a corner kick that bent right into the goal to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute. In the 14th minute the Eagles tied it up with a goal of their own. The Rattlers had many opportunities in the second half with 8 shots, but none of them could find the back of the net. They also had 6 shots in the two overtime periods, but could not capitalize. Both teams played aggressive with 24 combined fouls throughout the entire game. The Rattlers had 2 opportunities in the second overtime period to come away with a win, but both shots were saved by the Eagles' keeper. The Rattlers have four days to prepare for their next matchup against DBU.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO