Rattlers Face Patriots in Lone Star Conference Opener
ST. MARY'S (7-3) @ DBU (3-3) Oct 13 | 7 P.M. | Dallas, TX | Patriot Field. Your St. Mary's Rattlers are back on the road, this time traveling north to Dallas for their Lone Star Conference opener against the DBU Patriots. The Rattlers have won their last three contests, but saw their last loss come at the hands of a Patriots' golden goal on September 25th. St. Mary's will look to return the favor on the Patriots' home turf and extend their streak to four.rattlerathletics.com
