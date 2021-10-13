Graphic Packaging (GPK) Receives All Approvals for Merger With AR Packaging
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), today announced that all required regulatory approvals to complete the proposed acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB have now been received. The transaction is expected to be completed in early November 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the acquisition agreement.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0