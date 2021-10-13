CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Czech public voted out their prime minister. Actually getting rid of him may be harder.

By Marek Rybar, Kevin Deegan-Krause
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s elections may have been the end of an era in the Czech Republic. A populist incumbent billionaire prime minister was defeated, and moderate center-right parties have a clear parliamentary majority, but the handover of power may be stretched out by a president who is doing everything he can to help the outgoing government parties. Here is what happened, and what comes next.

www.washingtonpost.com

