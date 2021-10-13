CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Responds to FDA Form 483, Says Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval This Year

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC) responds to the public disclosure of its Form 483 pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that was directed to the FDA. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection remains under FDA review and the company continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

