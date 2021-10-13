CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Honda's (HMC) Aircraft Company Unveils HondaJet 2600 Concept

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Honda Aircraft Company, subsidiary of Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC), today unveiled the "HondaJet 2600 Concept", at a special event hosted by Honda Aircraft Company at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Presented as the next generation of business jet, Honda Aircraft displayed a mockup of the HondaJet 2600 Concept to collect customer feedback and validate market demand.

