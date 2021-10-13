JinkoSolar (JKS) is the Winner of Green World Awards 2021
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it won the prestigious Green World Awards for Environmental Best Practice named by the Green Organization in the global campaign to find the world's greenest countries, companies, and communities.www.streetinsider.com
