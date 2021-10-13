CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

JinkoSolar (JKS) is the Winner of Green World Awards 2021

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it won the prestigious Green World Awards for Environmental Best Practice named by the Green Organization in the global campaign to find the world's greenest countries, companies, and communities.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jks#Business Partners#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Jinkosolar Holding Co#The Green Organization#The Green Organisation#Turkish Aerospace#Topcon#Vp
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) Files IPO Registration Statememt

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verdant Earth Technologies (NASDAQ: VDNT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a development stage green energy company in the process of repurposing and recommissioning a traditional baseload...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE: KLC) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education and care services (“ECE”)...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
StreetInsider.com

Niu Technologies (NIU) Appoints Fion Zhou as CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Fion Zhou as the new chief financial officer with effective date November 15th, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANNA-B4 features Bluetooth long range, Thread and Zigbee, as well as Bluetooth direction finding, with operating temperatures up to 105 C. THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $151.58 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Williams Companies (WMB) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Kania downgraded Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "Midstream has outperformed the S&P 500 by 18% over the past 2 months following the run-up in commodities. We are downgrading shares of Williams from Outperform to Peer Perform mainly due to valuation. We believe that the company remains very well positioned as a quality natural gas name with a combination of growth and capital return via the dividend and share buyback. However, the stock is at our target price of $29 and we see less upside from here."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zions Bancorp (ZION) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) reported Q3 EPS of $1.45, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Zions Bancorp (ZION) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE: CWAN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. with an Outperform rating and $29 price target. We like shares of Clearwater for four primary reasons: 1) Clearwater’s long runway of legacy displacements, 2) clean vertical story, 3) solid financial profile, and 4) blue chip customer base."
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
StreetInsider.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported Q3 EPS of $3.88, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $3.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Signature Bank (SBNY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Utz Brands (UTZ) at Buy

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson resumes coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) with a Buy rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "Year to date, UTZ’s stock has fallen ~25%, while the market is up ~20%. We attribute this weakness in the stock price to the lowering of expectations for growth at the company – both on the top and bottom line. We attribute this lowering of expectations primarily to the difficult macro environment – with pressures coming from higher prices for commodities, labor, freight, logistics, etc. – on top of tough comps to the year-ago period, when sales growth was boosted by consumers snacking more at home. Ultimately, we think that for all of the reasons UTZ has seen more pressure this year, the company should see improvements into 2022 (as pricing and productivity come into play in 2H21 and should carry into 2022, and top-line comps are easier). We are resuming coverage of UTZ with a Buy rating and $21 target price."
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy