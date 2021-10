Luke Bryan is hosting the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. The CMAs ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10, and it will air live on ABC. Not only is this Bryan’s first time hosting the show, it’s the first time anyone is hosting solo since Vince Gill did the honors for 10 years in a row from 1994 to 2003. SEE2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races Bryan said in a statement, “The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music. Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO