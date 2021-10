President Putin said crypto has value and can be used as a unit of account. However, it is still early for the nation to use crypto for oil and energy settlement. The president of the Russian Federation admitted in an interview with CNBC’s Headley Gamble, that digital currencies have value and can be used to transfer value across the country. However, it’s too early to adopt them on a national level for trading oil or energy resources.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO