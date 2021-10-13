CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent events complicate the idea fossil fuels are more ‘reliable’ than renewables

By Nick Ferris
power-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you live in a mountainous or geologically active country, transitioning to renewables poses a challenge in that electricity will probably become dependent on the weather. Solar panels cannot generate power after sundown, and become less effective when it is overcast. Wind turbines cannot make electricity if the wind speed...

CNBC

Faced with a power crisis, China may have ‘little choice’ but to ramp up coal consumption

China may have to set aside its ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions — at least in the short term — in order to tide over its worsening power crisis, said analysts. Such balancing act could be "uncomfortable" for China as it comes just weeks after President Xi Jinping said China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, said Gavin Thompson, Asia-Pacific vice chair at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

AIIB accused of backing Bangladeshi fossil fuels instead of renewables

Contrary to its stated commitment to social and environmental issues, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is reportedly promoting the expansion of fossil fuel use in Bangladesh. The findings were published in a new report “Financing Fossil Fuels Failing Our Future”, by climate activists from the Bangladesh Working Group on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Fossil Fuel Investors are Backing Down But Renewables Energy Still Needs More Time

Even when efforts to renewable energy sources are made, an energy price shock serves as a reminder of the world's continuing reliance on fossil fuels. Demand for oil, coal, and natural gas has risen dramatically in recent weeks due to exceptional weather conditions and rebounding economies in the aftermath of the epidemic, resulting in energy shortages from China to Brazil to the United Kingdom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Digging for Fossil Fuel Winners

Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe join host Nick Sciple to dive into the energy capital cycle and share a handful of stock picks that could be winners in fossil fuels over the next several years. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Read full article here. First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Team plans 400MW Salalah hydrogen plant

An international consortium plans to develop a green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Oman’s Salalah Free Zone (SFZ). The alternative energy business unit of Oman’s OQ, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, Ireland-headquartered Linde and the UAE’s Dubai Transport Company (Dutco) have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for the development of the project, SalalaH2.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

TotalEnergies and Simply Blue form offshore project joint venture

TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group have formed a joint venture company, TotalEnergies SBE US, for developing floating offshore projects in the US. The company will make use of TotalEnergies’ knowledge in developing large scale offshore projects and Simply Blue Group’s experience with floating wind power facilities, as well as a team of US offshore wind industry experts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

BREAKING: IEA Urges Faster Fossil Phaseout, More Renewables Investment to Keep 1.5°C Within Reach

While the world’s fossil fuel use could peak in the next few years, countries’ climate pledges to date “cover less than 20% of the gap in emissions reductions that needs to be closed by 2030 to keep a 1.5°C path within reach,” the International Energy Agency declared this morning, in a breakthrough edition of its annual World Energy Outlook.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Fossil Fuel Stocks Are On Fire This Year

Alternative energy may be the future, but the past isn’t dead yet. Companies focused on developing and selling fossil fuels are having another moment in the sun. Whether this turns out to be the last hurrah is unknown, but for the moment old-school energy shares aren’t quietly fading into history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
THE DAILY RECKONING

“The Revenge of the Fossil Fuels”

What have the climate alarmists been screaming about for the past 40 years or so? Their agenda is well-known. They want to close nuclear plants; shut down coal electric generators; eliminate natural gas and oil-fired electrical plants; and substitute wind, solar and hydropower in their place. According to the fanatics,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Large-scale solar: sun shines on the sector at last

After decades of technological development, it seems the dial is finally shifting in the favour of ramping up large-scale solar development. A recent renewable energy auction in Chile, for the 390 MW Likana Concentrated Solar Power project, received the lowest bid ever recorded ($0.03399/kWh) for a large-scale PV installation – not just in Latin America – but globally. The bid is part of a trend of falling prices for the green energy technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

