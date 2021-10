If you currently have credit card debt, a balance transfer card may help you to reduce your interest rate, lower your payments and help you pay the debt off sooner. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 15% of Americans have $5,001 or more in credit card debt, so a balance transfer card may be helpful in these cases. However, it’s important to pay attention to balance transfer fees, how long an introductory APR lasts and what the APR will be after that point when deciding which balance transfer credit card to choose.

