STATE SYSTEM BOARD OF GOVERNORS QUARTERLY MEETINGS GET UNDERWAY

At their quarterly meeting, the State System of Higher Education Board of Governors announced a new name for the three consolidated western universities. The new university will be known as Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest for short. The group is made up of Clarion, California and Edinboro universities, which were merged into one entity as part of the state system redesign. The name change goes into effect in July of 2022, but each campus will retain its current location name, athletic branding and mascots. As far as a new design for PennWest, the state system is asking students, faculty and staff to help in the selection process. The designs will utilize the colors from each of the universities in the group. The winning design will be announced before Winter Break.

CLARION, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO