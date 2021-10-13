Audit Earlier this Year Reveals Futbol Club Barcelona was Technically Bankrupt

England must play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football's governing body ruled on Monday. The showpiece game between England and Italy on July 11 was marred by chaotic scenes as ticketless fans forced their way through security cordons to gain entry to the stadium. In addition to the one-match sanction, UEFA has imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years. The English Football Association (FA) has also been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000) over various issues including "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" and the "throwing of objects".

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO