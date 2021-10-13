CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit Earlier this Year Reveals Futbol Club Barcelona was Technically Bankrupt

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Bartomeu’s administration denies accountability for the team’s extremely poor financial standing at the moment, the new executives of Barca have recently come to realize that the bankruptcy was due to the previous management group of this professional Spanish soccer club. According to Reverter their newly assembled front office executives uncovered debts and future liabilities totaling approximately 1.35 billion euros or $1.55 billion.

