Continental cabin sensing: interior sensors for sophisticated design and enhanced safety

 5 days ago

Continental has developed an integrated solution for interior sensor technology which already meets future safety standards and further increases vehicle comfort. In the cabin sensing solution, the technology company combines many years of expertise on all aspects of interior cameras for human-machine interaction with extensive know-how in radar sensor technology. With real-time object monitoring of the entire vehicle interior, Continental is going beyond purely driver monitoring and offering an additional building block for future mobility models, such as automated or autonomous driving. The technology meets future safety regulations of the European Commission and the consumer protection organization European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP).

IN THIS ARTICLE
