MFTBC launches the “FUSO GreenLab” open innovation project to develop mobility solutions for a sustainable future
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, cooperating with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), announces the launch of FUSO GreenLab, an open innovation platform where MFTBC will collaborate closely with startups, researchers and students, with the ambition to develop mobility solutions for a sustainable future. FUSO GreenLab officially kicks off today.www.automotiveworld.com
