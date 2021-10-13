CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

My Point of View: There’s a home for you in the Freeborn County Republican Party

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 6 days ago

Recently, we saw a group of Democrat activists (including one guy) following female Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona into a bathroom. They berated her, while videotaping the entire thing. Recently, we saw a number of Democrat activists on kayaks harassing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia outside his boat house. We saw a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders complaining that 52 senators can fail a bill only 48 senators support. We also saw President Biden falsely claim, time and time again, that $3.5 trillion dollars actually equals $0, and say the intimidation tactics used against Sens. Manchin and Sinema were “part of the process.” If following any senator into the bathroom, filming them, and harassing them are part of the process, what have our politics come to?

www.albertleatribune.com

