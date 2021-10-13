CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

