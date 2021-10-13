CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 MLB playoffs schedule: TV channel, times for postseason as Braves and Astros advance; Dodgers stay alive

By Chronicle Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MLB postseason is in full swing, and we know three of our final four teams in this year’s postseason field. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both advanced to the LCS round on Tuesday, knocking out the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS starting on Friday. The Braves? They’re waiting to find out. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, two NL West rivals, are squaring off in their NLDS matchup. Game 5 is set for Thursday night after the Dodgers stayed alive Tuesday.

