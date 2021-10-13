CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car prices to rise as aluminium cost surges to 13-year high

By Matt Oliver
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Canned drinks, smartphones and cars could cost more after the energy crisis sent the price of aluminium soaring to a 13-year high. Industry figures have warned that costs faced by aluminium producers are rising so rapidly that they have little choice but to pass them on to companies further down the supply chain.

hoosieragtoday.com

Fertilizer Prices Increasing by the Day

Input costs for 2022 continue to skyrocket amid supply chain issues around the globe. China has banned the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, and soaring natural gas prices in the U.S. and Europe are also contributing as that is the main feedstock of the world’s nitrogen fertilizer.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Faced with a power crisis, China may have ‘little choice’ but to ramp up coal consumption

China may have to set aside its ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions — at least in the short term — in order to tide over its worsening power crisis, said analysts. Such balancing act could be "uncomfortable" for China as it comes just weeks after President Xi Jinping said China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, said Gavin Thompson, Asia-Pacific vice chair at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

German utilities tell politicians to heed energy supply security

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German utilities on Monday cautiously welcomed the newly forming government’s climate protection plan, but warned that more support for renewables and gas-to-power plants was needed to ensure security of supply as coal burning is phased out. The draft agreement published on Friday by the so-called “traffic light”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS New York

Some Play Blame Game As Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Years, But There’s No Dispute It’s Impacting Bottom Line For Many Families

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After pandemic lows, we’re now seeing some of the highest gas prices in years. While there’s debate over what’s to blame for it, there’s no disputing fuel prices are impacting the bottom line for a lot of families. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there Monday as one gas station worker was in the process of raising the price. “You’re raising the price right now?” she asked. The price was rising at the gas pump in front of her eyes to the highest level in seven years. “It’s disgusting. It’s hurting everyone,” one person said. “I’ve gone up a dollar and a half over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
Telegraph

Electric car charging company to raise £120m in London listing

An electric car charging company plans to raise £120m on the London Stock Exchange in a test of investor appetite for cashing in on the switch away from petrol vehicles. Pod Point, which is owned by French energy giant EDF and Legal & General, said it was targeting a float in November.
BUSINESS
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

How the Government plans to hit net zero by 2030

The UK has committed to an ambitious plan to phase out fossil fuels over the next 30 years and the Government’s net zero strategy is expected to provide the blueprint for how we will travel, heat our homes and run our economy in the future. The Government will be hoping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

House sellers’ average asking prices hit new highs across Britain in October

The average price tag on a home has hit a new high in all nations or regions of Britain and in all market sectors for the first time since 2007, according to a property website.Across Britain, the average asking price jumped by 1.8% or £5,983 in October, Rightmove said, to reach £344,445.For the first time since March 2007, new price records were hit across the board – both when it came to the three different types of properties that Rightmove analyses as well as across all nations and regions of Britain.Looking at the three different property types, the average price tag...
REAL ESTATE

