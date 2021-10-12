CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets, Ducks turn pages on last season's disappointments

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets will nearly be at full strength and ready to start chasing their ambitions Wednesday when they open their NHL season on the road against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets will be without forward Mark Scheifele in the opener, their first game in the United States since March 2020, as he works off the last of a four-game suspension for a brutal hit on the Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans in the second round of the playoffs.

Game 1 GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets are ready to launch their season in sunny California while Winnipeg enjoys some much needed rain. Trust me, rain is needed at all times of year unless it is winter and then snow is good. Anyways, lineups and other things. Remember, Mark Scheifele is suspended for one...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

ANAHEIM - The Winnipeg Jets begin the 2021-22 regular season with a three-game road trip, which begins tonight in Anaheim against the Ducks. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report from Honda Center, as well as the Morning Skate Report!. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. This is...
Jets fall to Ducks to begin season-opening road trip

ANAHEIM - The result wasn't what the Winnipeg Jets were looking for to start the 2021-22 regular season, but perhaps Josh Morrissey said it best after the 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. "It's Game 1 and you don't make the playoffs or achieve anything," he said. So while the...
Liveblog: Ducks take down Jets in season opener

The Anaheim Ducks played a Canadian team for the first time since early 2020, as the Winnipeg Jets visited Orange County last night. Mason McTavish was a surprise lineup plug-in, as it looked like he was set to be a healthy scratch, however, Max Jones came down with a non-COVID-related illness, which allowed the young winger to slot into the line up.
Game 1: Jets vs Ducks pre-game report

The Jets are starting off their season opening road trip tonight in sunny California when they visit the Ducks in Anaheim. Pre-skate news: The move everyone was expecting to happe.
McTavish, 18, scores in NHL debut as Ducks beat Jets 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In the span of 4 hours, Mason McTavish went from being a gameday scratch to becoming the youngest player in Anaheim history to score a goal. The 18-year-old McTavish scored less than 14 minutes into his NHL debut as the Ducks opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Anaheim Ducks vs Jets: Date, Time, Rapid Fire Questions, More

The day is finally here! We have waited months for the return of Anaheim Ducks hockey, and it won’t be long before they take to center ice in Anaheim for Game One of the 2021-22 season. With Bob Murray finally taking some responsibility and moving forward with a rebuild, there isn’t a lot of hope that the Ducks will have a great season, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.
Wild clip Ducks in final seconds to win season opener

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night. Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not...
3 Jets Storylines to Watch in Season Opener Versus Ducks

If you’re an avid Winnipeg Jets fan, tonight’s season opener versus the Anaheim Ducks will be like seeing a kid at a candy store. You know the one…the kid who looks in the front window from the street, but the store is locked? He sees all the goodies inside and even has money to buy some, but the store is hopelessly closed. Well, tonight they open the front door to the Jets’ NHL season, but just to add to the anticipation, they’re going to excruciatingly make you wait until 9:00 CDT for the magic to start. For the first time since Feb. 2020, the Winnipeg Jets will step onto the ice and two national anthems will be sung prior to puck drop, which will hopefully be the start of a full season of normalcy, or at least as close as possible to what we once knew was normal.
After perfect road trip, Wild focused on keeping Jets on ground

Entering the season, the Minnesota Wild had realistic hopes of reaching a new level. Going into Tuesday night's home opener against the Winnipeg Jets, the Wild have kicked off the campaign in perfect fashion, with a pair of road wins -- 2-1 over the Anaheim Ducks and then 3-2over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
DU hockey begins season fueled by disappointment of “unacceptable” losing record last year

The University of Denver hockey program is ultra-motivated after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2007. On Friday night, with a full house expected at Magness Arena, the No. 12 Pioneers embark on a new season fueled by the disappointment of their losing record (10-13-1) from a year ago. DU had previously not finished below .500 going back to the 1999-2000 season.
67’s Have Tables Turned On Them In Season Opener Against the Frontenacs

The first game of the season for the Ottawa 67’s took them to Kingston for their first of 12 dates with the Frontenacs this season. After the tremendously successful 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, the 67’s return to the ice with lower expectations. The Fronts laid a beating on Ottawa in their home opener, winning the game 8-1 and outshooting the 67’s 35-15. It’s a game that the 67’s will be hoping to flush from their memory as soon as possible, but on the flip side, it’s a game that the Frontenacs made a statement with. A statement that says they are for real, and they intend on doing some serious damage this season.
Fresh off big opening win, Kings face recent nemesis Wild

The Los Angeles Kings haven't forgotten their dismal record against the Minnesota Wild last season, when they lost six of the eight meetings, and they won't bother making excuses. Instead, the Kings are focused on getting off to a good start against the Wild on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Cam Talbot, Wild fend off Kings, 3-2

Cam Talbot started for the second straight night and made 29 saves to help the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Talbot made 28 saves in a season-opening 2-1 win at Anaheim on Friday night. Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan...
