Duty cut spurs India's September palm oil imports to record-high, says trade body

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in September doubled from a year ago to a record 1.26 million tonnes as buyers increased purchases of refined palm oil ahead of festivals and to take advantage of newly lowered duties, a trade body said on Wednesday. Higher purchases by...

www.agriculture.com

