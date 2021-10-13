Duty cut spurs India's September palm oil imports to record-high, says trade body

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 20-26, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

