North Hills, PA

Car slams into North Hills business following police chase

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a Ross Township business around 2 a.m. Wednesday after two cars were involved in a chase.

It’s unclear how many people were arrested in the incident that involved major damage to the AdultMart on McKnight Road, but Channel 11 has learned one of the cars got away.

At least two young men could be seen in handcuffs. Police have not released any information about whether they have been arrested or charged.

McCandless police are handling the investigation. While Channel 11 News was there, a crew saw four young men get into a car and leave.

