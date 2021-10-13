CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BorgWarner breaks ground on new Portugal plant

just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorgWarner has broken ground on a new plant in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, where it plans to produce electric motors, inverters and battery management systems for a range of global automakers in Europe. Investment in the new facility where production is slated to partially start in Q3, 2022 and at...

www.just-auto.com

