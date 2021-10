The Fenton varsity boys tennis team competed for the Flint Metro League title through the season. However, the Flushing Raiders ended up being the class of the league as the Raiders won the league tournament and took first place overall. The Tigers entered the meet in a tie for second with Goodrich, but finished third, finishing the Tigers in third overall. The Holly Bronchos placed fourth in dual action and fourth at the league meet as well, earning fourth overall.

FENTON, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO