State Golf Recap: Hawks, Wolves and Bow Win Titles

For the fourth straight year, Hiland punched its state ticket as it won the East District title at River Greens Golf Course. Eyeing its second state title in three years, the Hawks left little doubt as they finished with a team score of 318 to beat second-place Fort Frye by a whopping 42 strokes. Only one team from the district earned a team berth and Hiland was determined to be that team.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO