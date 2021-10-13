CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Golf Recap: Hawks, Wolves and Bow Win Titles

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Southwest and Pius X junior Nicole Kolbas continued their hold on Class A golf at Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday. The Silverhawks held on to their first day lead by firing a second day 318 for a two-day 627 total the helped them defeat Lincoln East (652) and Millard North (653) for the state team championship. LSW placed all five golfers in the top-23 of the 75 player field with three medalists — Kate Strickland (144), Neely Adler (155) and Lauryn Ball (165).

