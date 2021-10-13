G Adventures Expands United States of Adventure Collection
With the announcement that the United States will reopen to international travel this coming November, G Adventures is unveiling its expanded United States of Adventure collection globally. The additional 13 newly-developed tours double the size of the collection, which was initially launched in February 2021 for domestic travellers, and now offers 28 trip options to national and Navajo Nation parks in the United States.ca.travelpulse.com
