G Adventures Expands United States of Adventure Collection

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. If you were wondering where we were, we've been on holiday, in Northumbria, another of our favourite areas. It all got off to a shaky start as just as we were contemplating the long drive the fuel crisis hit. Although being stranded away from home with no fuel to get back would have been tricky, we held our nerve and the crisis soon passed. Everywhere we went, from home to Northumbria and back, there were no queues and no shortages. I know some areas have not been so lucky.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO