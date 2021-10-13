Public Notice Published In T...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case No. PB-2021-96 All creditors having claims against JERRY WAYNE FRY, Deceased, are required to present the same with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative c/o Dale R. Marlar, 501 W. 1st Street, Claremore, OK 74017, on or before the following presentment date of December 8, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.

