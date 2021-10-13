Public Notice Published In T...
Published In THE CLAREMORE DAILY PROGRESS, Claremore, Rogers County, Oklahoma, October 13 & 20, 2021. Notice of public sale located at Swan Storage, LLC, 14370 E, Hwy. 20, Claremore, Oklahoma on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. The contents of the occupancy leased space will be sold to satisfy the owner/operators lien. In accordance with Section 191-200 Title 42 of the Oklahoma Statutes. Bids will be accepted and awarded on the day of the sale. Owner reserves rights to refuse any bid on the entire contents of the leased sale. Terms are cash. Successful bidders must remove property on the day of the sale. The following spaces containing household goods, and misc. items shall be sold.marketplace.claremoreprogress.com
